From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A former Personal Assistant (PA) to ex-Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Hon. Olayinka Segelu, has felicitated with House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator representing Jigawa North East Senatorial District, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia on their appointments as Chief of Staff (CoS) and Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) respectively.

Segelu, a Germany-based businessman who is the Chairman of YSEG Hotels and Suites, Ibadan, Oyo State, said Gbajamiamila and Hadejia are competent and capable to handle the positions offered them by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted in a statement that the duo have gathered enough experience in their political careers that make them perfect fits for the job of CoS and DCoS to the President.

Hon Segelu, who was also an erstwhile Personal Assistant to former Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Nurudeen Abatemi-Usman, said: “I rejoice with House of Reps Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia on their well-deserved appointments as Chief of Staff (CoS) and Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“It is indeed a well-thought-out appointment as the two astute and distinguished parliamentarians have what it takes to occupy the positions, considering their vast experience in leadership and governance.

“Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the 9th Assembly, who is now appointed as the Chief of Staff to the President and his Deputy, the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Staff are great leaders I have known personally since 2003 when I served as Political Aide in the National Assembly from 2003-2015.’

He continued: “I have a good relationship with the Office of the outgoing Speaker since 2003 that he has been in the House of Reps till date. As minority and majority leader, he showed proactive leadership. His former SLA and now SA Admin Hon. Seun Odofin has been a good friend and brother. The Speaker comes across as a perfect gentleman and good politician who has affected many lives in his twenty years as a federal lawmaker. He will certainly do well in his new assignment with the assistance of his reliable deputy, Senator Hadejia, who had been a two-term Deputy Governor of Jigawa State before becoming the Senator representing Jigawa North-East Senatorial District. Senator Hadejia who I have had personal interaction with is one man I hold in high esteem. He treats people with respect, responding to every message sent to him without any form of sentiment or arrogance.

“I want to see both of them (Gbajabiamila and Hadejia) succeed in their new offices as CoS and DCoS. I pray God to guide them and grant them the knowledge and wisdom of understanding to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities. Congratulations to the duo!”