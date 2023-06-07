From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, called on the European Union (EU) to assist Nigeria and Africa in strengthening security and economic development to alleviate poverty in the continent.

He said poverty and insecurity were priority areas for his administration and he would do all that is required to address them.

According to a statement issued by Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the president made the call during a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of EU.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria and the whole of Africa would require the help and partnership of its friends and development partners like the EU to address the excruciating poverty in the continent.

The president, while requesting the EU to look at specific areas of security challenge like the Lake Chad and coastal areas, promised to remain in contact with the EU and other member states.

The council president again congratulated President Tinubu over his election.

While pledging the commitment of the council towards a stronger cooperation and partnership with Nigeria based on mutual respect and common interests, Michel pointed out that Nigeria is important to the EU and the international community.

He urged the Nigerian leader to continue to work with the EU in all relevant areas.