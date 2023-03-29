Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday, restated the readiness of his administration to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to improve security in the state.

Speaking at Government House when he received the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air force, Yenagoa, Ebimobo Ebiowei, Governor Diri said security was top on the agenda of his administration and would be glad to work with the Air Force to make the state more secure.

The governor lauded the force for its contributions to the peace of the state and urged the officers and men not to relent.

He acknowledged that crime cannot be totally eradicated in any society but that working with the Air Force and other security agencies has helped to reduce crime and criminality in Bayelsa.

He recalled the support of the NAF during the 2022 floods, saying the government was appreciative of its effort to ameliorate the suffering of the people even though they were also affected.

The state’s helmsman also lauded the security agency for its role in ensuring peaceful elections in the state and urged the personnel to remain apolitical while discharging their duties.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, I formally welcome you to Government House and the state. Let me thank the chief of air staff who appointed you as the AOC in Bayelsa. You are the second son of the soil to head the command.

“I appreciate the Air Force for its efforts during the 2022 floods. Even though you were also victims, you assisted the state and other victims of the flood. You showed that beyond security, you are compassionate and we hope to maintain that good relationship with the command.

“For us, our agenda here is prosperity, peace and justice. Wherever there is injustice, whatever peace that is prevailing is temporary. So, we must work on ensuring there is justice.

“As I always say, there is no state where you can totally eliminate crime and criminality. Our desire is to bring it down to the lowest ebb. Today, Bayelsa remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.”

We have worked closely with the security agencies and that has helped to reduce crime.

“Thank you for your role during the elections too. In the history of this state, no life was lost for the first time during the elections and we thank you. That was because you were neutral,” the governor said.

Earlier, Ebiowei said the visit was to formally introduce himself to the governor following his appointment and to seek areas of partnership with the government.

He pledged his readiness and that of his men to cooperate with the state government to sustain the peace and security in the state.

He recalled he was one of the pioneer officers when the command was established in 2011 and that his posting back to the state as the 15th AOC was a homecoming for him.