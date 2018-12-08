Gyang Bere, Jos

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to Plateau State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature said the state will reward President Muhammadu Buhari with massive votes over his directive to set up a Police Squadron in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area to stem activities of herdsmen.

He said since the crisis started in the state in 2001, no government has made frantic effort to address the issues and resettle the people to their places of abode except the President Muhammadu Buhari Federal Government.

Hon. Bature disclosed this on Saturday while addressing Journalists in Jos, said President Buhari and Governor Lalong have provided lifeline to IPDs, particularly women, children and the aged.

“We are determine in Plateau to reward President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong with massive votes during the 2019 general election for directing the Inspector General of Police to put a Police Squadron in Gashish District where several people have lost their lives.

“We are happy that Governor Lalong has gone to the villages to inspect a site where the squadron would be sited and training of the personnel is currently going on at Mopol 8 in preparation to their deployment to the crisis villages. We believe that this action will bring to an end killings in the state.”

Hon. Bature, who is APC candidate for Plateau North Senatorial District, said he would consolidate on the security architecture provided by Federal Government and Governor Simon Lalong to rehabilitate and give the hopeless and helpless communities a sense of belonging.

He said the opposition parties in the state have wrong impression about Governor Lalong and President Buhari’s administration over crisis in the state and expressed optimism that Buhari will win Plateau with more votes than 2015.

Hon. Bature who hails from the crisis community said he resigned his appointment as Secretary to the State Government to give his people a voice and said the wrong impression masterminded by the opposition parties against APC Government is gradually fading out.

He said APC in the state has received top members of the PDP who defected to the party and believed that APC has high prospects of winning Plateau in 2019 more than 2015.

“Today, alot of people have defected to APC in Berom land, the Northern Zone and across the 17 Local Government Areas and I believe that APC will win all elective positions in 2019. Why you continue to hear the noice that Berom land is predominantly PDP, is because some people are still pain with how APC took over governance from PDP in 2015 in Plateau.”

“The PDP people did not believe that APC was going to dislodged them from power, they felt so bad and the cry is still there, that is why they have continue to say that Berom land is PDP. Nobody from APC has gone back to PDP but many people who matter in PDP are now in APC.”

He said Governor Lalong has deliver on his campaign promises of being fair and just to all indigenous ethnic groups in the state through jucicy appointments and creating a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for business transaction and prosperity of the people.