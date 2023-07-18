From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a gun battle at Obodogwugwu area of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed this to our correspondent in Asaba.

He said a joint security team comprising of the army, DSS and the police responded to a distressed call that the suspected IPOB elements had invaded the area, shooting sporadically.

According to him, “They came out and we heard they were shooting in the air, so we mobilzed to the place led by the Divisional Police Officer.

“We were able to neutralize three of them and recovered one AK-47 riffle and one pump action.

“The operation started in the night but they came out in the morning and we went after them immediately.

“The operation lasted for hours because they were running and we were going after them and nuetralized three of them,” he stated.