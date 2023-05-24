The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has described security of documents as one of the cardinal requirements for effective operations and administration in the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya stated this at the Nigerian Army Office Management and Document Security Workshop for Officers and Soldiers of 1 and 8 Divisions Area of Responsibilities, held at 1 Division, yesterday, in Kaduna.

The COAS said the workshop was meant to highlight the roles of officers and soldiers in the management of documents, security formations and units, to confront contemporary security challenges.

Yahaya, represented by Maj.-Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, the GOC 1 Division Nigerian Army, said some of the security challenges were manifested in the cyber space through various social media handles.

He said decisive information of the units would give outcomes on operational arms. He emphasised the need for documents’ security, describing it as one of the cardinal requirements for effective operations and administration in the army.

“In view of this, the workshop is expedient, especially in reminding and sensitising soldiers and officers to security classification of documents, which include handling, storing and transmission of office documents.”

He urged the participants to derive maximum benefit from the workshop.

The week-long workshop and lecture will be delivered on the right of conditions for office management, office equipment and security. It will also focus on post retirement prospects for clerks, interactive presentation, questions and answers, among others by retired generals.