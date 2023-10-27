From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has reiterated that no community in the state that is still under the control of Boko Haram insurgents, stating that security situation has improved by over 85 percent.

He stated this while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

For many years, Monguno, Banki, Jere, and Domboa communities in the State have been terrorised by Boko Haram insurgents.

Asked the true picture of the situation in Borno State in view of the recent reports of insecurity, Zulum said: “To be sincere and candid, security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 percent. Economic activities is ongoing perfectly in Borno State.

“I just read some script few days ago saying that insurgency is increasing in Borno State. The story is not right. The Nigerian army is giving us the desired cooperation, the police, the paramilitary as well as airforce and all other components of the Nigerian military are supporting us.

“But most importantly, I want to assure you that as the chief security officer of Borno State, the state is doing well in terms of security. There’s serious improvement in our security situation. And I commend the service chiefs for their efforts and I commend the President of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

Asked if he was reassuring that all is well with all the local government areas that use to be under the control of insurgents, the governor said: “Honestly speaking, none of the 27 local government areas of Borno State are under the control of insurgents. However, we have few local government areas that we want to ensure that people are completely resettled. Now, people are partially resettled there, especially Abadam local government and then Guzamala local government.

“But by and large, in terms of security situation in Borno state, I think the government is doing very well, the Nigerian military is also doing very well. And then nothing has happened, we keep on improving.”

Asked the commitment he got from President Tinubu to totally eradicate insurgency from the state, Zulum said: “I have had series of consultations with the president and he has assured the government and the people of the entire north eastern states that he will provide the necessary equipment needed to curtail the menace of insurgency not only in the north east but in the entire country. So I think all is right.”