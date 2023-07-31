Warns govt won’t allow miscreants disrupt public peace

By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state by 12 hours, saying after meetings with security chiefs in the state, the curfew has now been relaxed to be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.

Fintiri who was represented by his Deputy, Kaletapwa Farauta, urged parents to send their wards to school and also encouraged businesses to open and go about their daily activities as the government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to disrupt public peace.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, Monday.

The statement reads in part, “Adamawa State officials have eased a 24-hour curfew imposed across the 21 Local Government Areas following the activities of hoodlums on Sunday that broke into government warehouses carting away food and nonfood items.

“The relaxation of the curfew follows a meeting in the early hours of Monday morning between security chiefs and government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Prof Kaletapwa George Farauta.”

Addressing the Press shortly after the meeting, the Deputy Governor announced, “The curfew has been reviewed from 6 pm to 6 am and will be reviewed hourly while authorities will maintain an increased security presence to ensure compliance to government’s directive and that criminals do not disrupt the peace of the state.”

While urging parents to send their children and wards to school as well as the reopening of businesses premises, Farauta warned, “Hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.”

Farauta warned that the “Government will not fold its arms and allow miscreants disrupt the peace of the state.”