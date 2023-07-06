From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Security Awareness Initiative (SEI), has commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has promised to prioritise the welfare of Army veterans in the country.

Lagbaja, represented by Maj.-Gen Lawrence Fejokwu, made the commitment on recently in Ibadan during a programme tagged, “Veteran Happy Hour”, organised to honour the retirees as part of activities marking the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

SEI, in a statement yesterday said the pledge by the COAS will go a long way in boosting the morale of personnel of the Nigerian Army who are involved in different operations across the country to bring peace and stability.

Its Convener, Adamu Bello, said that any leader who identifies with the welfare of his troops has already encouraged them to do their best for the country.

He urged troops of the Nigerian Army to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring their mandate is properly executed.

Meanwhile, below welcomed the readiness of Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja to synergise with other security arms and agencies of the country for an effective and efficient troop so as to provide a safer and secure Nigeria.

Lagbaja spoke while fielding questions from journalists shortly after paying a courtesy call on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at the Governor’s Office, Agodi-Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to the COAS “My drive is to operate in synergy with other security agencies, and sister services towards ensuring peace, and stability to allow law-abiding citizens to go about their business, all across Nigeria.

“To do this, I intend to focus on leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration of the troops.”

Reacting to the development, SEI commended the COAS for queueing behind the directive of President Bola Tinubu for the military to operate in synergy amongst themselves.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with the new leadership of the Army to ensure their success.