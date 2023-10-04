From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Special Adviser on security in Osun State, Samuel Ojo, has raised the alarm over the impending security threat between Ifon in Orolu Local Government and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government of the state.

An alert obtained by our correspondent reads: “Intelligent reports indicate rising tension and internecine strife between Ilobu and Ifon townships tonight (Wednesday) 4th October, 2023.

“It is therefore imperative for all the security agencies to swing into action tonight by mobilizing security operatives to the Ilobu/Ifon axis to curb the Impeding/envisaging danger that might cause the residents loss of lives and properties.

“From a reliable source, some of the residents of both towns were seen with their Pump Action Barrel, Dane guns, and Clubs with other dangerous weapons this afternoon, warming up for tonight’s duel.

“Kindly use your good offices to act fast by deploying your operatives to the communities,” Ojo said.