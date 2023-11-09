A security expert, Anthony Emeka Eze, has called on youths in Enugu to shun every overture by enemies of the state to recruit them for violence.

Eze, who is the head trainer and manager of Assets Protection for Executive Protection Services (EPS), a Canada-based security firm, in a statement entitled: “A clarion call to Enugu State youths: Shun Violence, Embrace Peace, and Progress,” enjoined the youths to be positive players in the state’s democratic space and the country at large.

He also congratulated Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal, even as he called on opposition parties to throw in the towel and stop distracting the governor.

The Canada-based security expert pledged to support the governor in actualising his vision to grow the state’s economy from the $4.4 billion level to $30 billion within the next eight years.

He said ensuring security is paramount to the administration’s vision of achieving a zero per cent rate in the state poverty headcount index; hence, the youths must show solidarity to the government by giving peace a chance.

“My message to Enugu youths today is that you must not let yourselves be used as willing tools by do-or-die politicians and businessmen who want to stir up trouble in their communities. Instead, you must embrace the tenets of dynamism and root out every factor that contributes to the socio-economic deficit in Enugu State, namely armed violence, kidnapping, thuggery, and other vices.

“If we want the state to continue to work and for the government to deliver the dividends of democracy, we must take the critical issues of security very seriously. Everyone is involved. The youths must take the lead by shunning activities capable of weakening our communities. The issues of gunmen, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and other vices should be countered by patriotism, service to the fatherland, and youths inclusivity.

“Enugu youths can be a creative force to encourage Governor Mbah; they are a dynamic source of innovations, and they have undoubtedly, throughout history, participated, contributed, and even catalysed important changes in power-sharing dynamics, economic opportunities, and political systems,” he said.

Eze, who described youths (armed) violence as a serious problem that can have lasting harmful effects on victims and their families, friends, and communities, pledged his readiness to work with the state government to stop youths violence from happening in the first place.

“The impact of armed violence extends further, negatively influencing development, peace, and good governance, often by creating a climate of impunity and corruption and by undermining public institutions. It is also closely tied to transnational crime and the misery and abuse associated with the illegal trafficking of arms, drugs, and people.

“On the other hand, I am optimistic that results from Governor Mbah’s good governance designed to ensure accountability, transparency, responsiveness, rule of law, stability, equity and inclusiveness, empowerment, and broad-based participation will usher in a new Enugu State that all of us will be proud of,” he said.