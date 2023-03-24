From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Security was beefed up in Osogbo, Osun State, as the court of Appeal, Abuja, set to deliver judgment in the appeal and cross-appeal of Governor Ademola Adeleke and former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The policemen and the Joint Task Force (JTF) were stationed in some strategic areas, particularly at the popular Olaiya junction.

Adeleke had appealed the judgment of the tribunal that sacked him, claiming that the Judges erred by declaring Oyetola winner of the July 16 Governorship election.

Oyetola on the other hand cross-appealed to Adeleke, insisting that the tribunal erred by admitting that the forgery case was established in the documents of Adeleke but failed to use the forgery against him.

Oyetola maintained that the establishment of forgery by the tribunal showed that Adeleke was not qualified to contest in the first place and urged the court to so hold.