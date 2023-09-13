From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a press statement released today, Dr. Kassim Muh’d Kassim, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the Governor, has raised concerns about alleged plans by certain individuals claiming to be APC supporters to disrupt the governorship election petition tribunal in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to Dr. Kassim, these individuals, who purportedly have ties to the PDP, are allegedly orchestrating a scheme to incite chaos and prevent the tribunal from hearing the closing arguments of the parties involved in the case. The motive behind these plans remains unclear, but it is believed to be an attempt to obstruct the proceedings and potentially relocate the tribunal to Abuja.

In his statement, Dr. Kassim urged security agencies, including the police and civil defense, to take immediate action to prevent any untoward incidents that may occur on Thursday, September 14th, in Lafia. He emphasized the commitment of the Nasarawa State government to maintaining peace and unity, both during and after the tribunal proceedings.

He said the PDP are confused as their plot seems to be a result of their anticipation of losing and their lack of a viable explanation for their sponsors.”

“Their intention is to see whether the tribunal holding in Lafia can be shifted to Abuja, for reasons known only to them.” He added.

The further said the alleged plotters are rumored to be associated with a prominent PDP leader in Ola Akwanga local government area. Dr. Kassim called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals who may be involved in planning to disrupt the tribunal to the appropriate authorities.

Nasarawa State residents are encouraged to remain calm and trust in the peaceful and united nature of their state. Dr. Kassim Muh’d Kassim expressed confidence that the legal process will proceed smoothly and without disruption.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the PDP through the state chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu had on Wednesday in a statement had alleged that some political thugs sponsored by a government official are allegly tasked to disrupt the seating of the tribunal tomorrow, Thursday according to information at his disposal.