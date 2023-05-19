By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Security agencies in Anambra State have rescued the two US Consulate officials who were abducted by Unknown Gunmen during an attack along the Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State.

The spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a press statement to newsmen on Friday, May 19, 2023.

According to him, the victims were rescued unhurt in the early hours of the day by joint security forces.

DSP Tochukwu also revealed that investigations and operations are still ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the attack which led to the death of seven persons last Tuesday.

It would be recalled that unidentified gunmen, at about 2 pm on Tuesday, laid an ambush on the convoy of US consulate officials along Atani/Osamala Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, which left seven persons seven persons (comprising three consulate officials and four mobile police escorts) dead, with two others missing, who have now been rescued by the security agencies.

The Police Spokesperson, Ikenga, however, did not reveal the identities of the rescued persons.