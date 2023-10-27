Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its readiness to provide security to ensure conduct of transparent governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states next month.

The electoral umpire has continously expressed concerns over the escalating security situation in the three states ahead of the crucial governorship election

However, Ribadu, in his assurances at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held in Abuja on Friday, confirmed the readiness of security agencies, emphasising that they are fully ready and prepared for the poll.

According to NSA; “Election is about the two, INEC and security, when you come together, that is when we will have an election and it will be an incredible one. So far so good, we want to thank you for that. We believe that the experience that we are continuously gaining will only continue to do better. This is exactly what we are doing.

“From the side of the security, which I am here representing as co-chair of this election, we want to assure you that we are getting prepared. We will work. We will be with you 100 per cent. We will meet the requirements and standards you want us to meet.

“It’s a lot. What matters is our own resolve to make sure that we are going to do it and we are going to do it very well. We just had two weeks to the election.

“Already a lot of work has gone into preparation. The security interaction is also ongoing. We want to assure you that we are working on that, fully ready and fully prepared.

“Nothing is as important as free and fair election in a democracy. That we can assure you, this government is ready to provide that. Mr President has given his orders. He said he want to see free, fair, credible election.

“This is going to be the first election that is going to be under his watch. He said that we should take this message to INEC and to Nigerians that he is going to be very much available to support you to make sure Nigeria will have free and fair elections.

“He wants me to also tell everyone, including the politicians, that nothing is much important than to have a free and fair election, if we want this country to move forward. He is a democrat, he believes in democracy.

“He will support you. Already we have seen it the entire requirement we have putting out to him he has given us the go ahead. The entire security forces and all our requirement has been met, the rest is for us to deliver,” he said

Giving further promises, Ribadu said: “We want to give assurance to Nigerians that this election will be even better than what we have had in the past. This election is going to be free and fair. This election will be without interference. This election is going to be without violence. This election is going to be credible.

“It is going to be litmus test for us. Three important states, one in the North Central, one in the South East, one in the South South and we are ready.

“We will provide what it takes to conduct credible elections, we are impressed with the preparations we have seen from INEC and we will work together. Collectively it is our responsibility to deliver,” he promised.