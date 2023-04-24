Securex West Africa, in collaboration with ASIS Lagos Chapter, International Institute of Professional Security, Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security, Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management and OSH Association in the security industry is to host the 11th edition of security conference and exhibition in Lagos.

Over 100 participants and exhibitors will have the opportunity to learn about modern trends and observe first-hand technologies and showcase their cutting-edge equipment during the exhibition scheduled for May 9-11, 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Oniru Lekki, Lagos.

Mr. Jamie Pearson, executive director, Marketing Afrocet Montgomery, organisers of the programme said some of the keynote speakers include Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority; Dr. Ahmed Audi, Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Mr. Lanre Mojola, Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, among others.

Acronis International GmbH, Endeavour Africa Group, Kazih Kits, The Kernel and Satel would showcase their products and solutions on the technical workshop stage.

Organisations expected to attend the conference include C-Suite Executives, security managers, engineers, associates, officials from Airtel, BAT, Chevron Nigeria, Federal Ministry, First Bank of Nigeria, GSK, Julius Berger, Lagos State, MainOne, army, Oyo State, Promasidor Nigeria, Siemens, US Embassy, among others.

During the conference participants will take part in discussions and debates on pertinent issues.

, such as national security-overview on post election, safe city trends and future outlook, critical national infrastructure, looking into the energy sector security, oil & gas and information security, with focus on cloud and cyber security requirements in the banking and financial sector, among others.