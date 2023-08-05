By Christy Anyanwu

Stylish people are not slaves to fashion, just that they know what to wear at any given time and best way to accessorise.

You can easily make simple clothes look fashionable with some dressing hacks. There are a few secrets to looking your best every day, even if the garments you already own are plain.

The garments in your wardrobe don’t necessarily have to be fancy to create stylish outfits. Truly unforgettable style can involve simplicity, focusing on the essentials, and going back to basics.

Looking fabulous is much easier than you think. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to look amazing. Even the most basic outfits can look seriously chic. So follow these tips, bearing in mind that a stylish look always starts with good grooming.

•Choose neutral colours

•Shop versatile

•Pay attention to shape

•Find a good tailor

•Take advantage of accessorising