By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a bid to develop the game of football at the very grassroots and reenact the euphoria of the 5th edition of the Gregory Imafidon Foundation, a football tournament for secondary schools is set to kick off in Benin City, Edo State.

The tournament aimed to boost students’ competitive spirit and nurture talents, on sports activities and encourages students to showcase their talents in sports.

It has been confirmed that over 23 schools will be participating in this year’s highly-rated tournament for secondary school boys tagged “Catch Them Young, Kick against Crime” slated from May 21st- 31st 2023.

“The objective behind the tourney is to use it to discover talents among bonafide secondary school students in the state.

The official opening ceremony of the soccer event has been scheduled for May 21st- 31st 2023 at a football pitch in Benin.

The convener of the initiative Mr Gregory Imafidon said to uncover more talents, he stressed the need for the country to always celebrate sports talents and support them to build on their skills.

Mr Imafidon, a Family Nurse Practitioner based in the United States said: “I am using this opportunity to call on the Edo State government, traditional institutions, great people of Edo State, Edo Unions and Associations, both home and abroad, well-meaning Nigerians, and other youth sports lovers to support this tournament. The aim is to support and empower our secondary school youths, take them off the street and engage them meaningfully.

“This would help reduce the rate of crime, especially in Edo State. Donations can be made to the Foundation. We formally request any person with a genuine intention of sponsoring a kid and supporting the tournament to please reach out through email [email protected] or send a message through WhatsApp at +14694349784.

He added that the winner of the tournament would go home with a gold cup while scholarships, gifts and monetary prizes would be given to outstanding players and schools. Other side attractions included new Jerseys for semi-finalists.

“Medals would be given to Gold, Silver and Bronze winning schools. Cash prizes and gifts for the best player of the tournament, best-behaved team, best defender, best midfielder, highest goal scorer, most disciplined coach and the best goalkeeper.

Imafidon said, “We are still accepting donations and pledges to ensure a successful tournament so that we can make the visiting and participating schools comfortable in our bid to contribute our quota to help empower the youth and reduce the crime rate in Edo State.

“We are requesting sponsors from groups and individuals who are willing to help and positively touch the lives of our youth through empowerment and scholarship donations to help take the youths off the street. On behalf of the vulnerable youths in Edo State, I say thank you to all who have seen the need to make Edo State a better and crime-free state by contributing towards the success of this move. We cannot afford to lose any more youths to crime. The lives of our youths are valuable.”

He recalled that Government Science of Technology College (GSTC), former Benin Technical College Benin City, clinched the gold cup during the 4th edition of the Gregory Imafidon Foundation gold cup for secondary schools in Benin City, Edo State.

Meanwhile, parents, teachers, school administrators and other well-meaning Nigerians expressed their gratitude to Mr Imafidon who thought it wise to impact lives, despite the fact that he resides abroad, he deemed it fit to sponsor a tournament for the youth in his home state. They stated that the championship had given hope to the youth to shun crime like cultism and build a better future for themselves.