From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has flagged off a three-day retreat to build the capacity of Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries and Caretaker Committee Chairmen of local government areas.

The retreat is organized by the Office of the Head of Service in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the State Government with the theme My Bauchi Project: Successes and Lessons of the first term and the way forward.

The workshop which held at the Hall of the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Pilgrim Camp, Bauchi, on Wednesday was declared open by the workshop open by Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed urged the participants to come up with ideas and recommendations that will facilitate the actualization of the My Bauchi Project.

“He said the objective is to foster a collaborative spirit for the development of the state.

“Let me kindly note that ‘’My Bauchi Project” document, our blueprint to action, has been updated to reflect current economic realities especially arising out of the review of our performances over the last four years, “ he said.

“The challenges that had impeded the overall implementation of the previous document and the proposals made to address current and expected future demands for infrastructure and services.

“The revised document provides the road map for defining a prosperous economic trajectory for citizens, provision of social services and building the required infrastructure that will guarantee sustainable economic growth and development”

He called on participants to chart a path for the second term of his administration towards arriving at the envisioned destination of ushering in sustainable peace, progress and prosperity in Bauchi State.

The governor highlighted what should constitute desirable benchmarks for the attention of participants including ownership of the Transition Technical Committee Report, mindset change and tapping into global best practices particularly Information Technology including artificial intelligence.

Others are aggressive promotion of e-commerce leveraging Bauchi’s reputation as a foremost repository of ICT manpower and formula for the aggressive exploitation of untapped or dormant natural resource endowments, particularly solid minerals and tourism among others.