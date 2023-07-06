From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has deferred a motion calling for the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to next week.

Abbas, while ruling on amendments to a motion by Eze Nwachukwu Eze, on the need to forestal further killings in Ebony Local Government Area and the rising insecurity in Ebony/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, said he would have to consult the majority and leaders before ruling on a proposal for Kanu’s release, as part of efforts to stop killings in the South East.

The member representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Obinna Onwusibe representing Isiala Ngwa North of Abia State, had proposed an appointment to the substantive motion calling for the release the IPOB leader, as a means of restoring peace in the South East.

Onwusibe said ” The insecurity is as a result of the prolonged detention of Mazi Kanu and see a way of releasing him so as to restore east to the entire south east”.

However, the deputy House leader, Abdullahi Halims countered him. Halims said ” matters like that are always determined by court and not by Parliamentary decision”

Nevertheless, the deputy speaker, Benjamin Kalu, in his intervention, said while he appreciates that the IPOB leader is standing trial in court, appeals should be made to President Bola Tinubu, to explore diplomatic and political measures in addressing the issue.

“I think what the intention of Hon Ginger was to find an amicable way of resolving the issue with regards to Nnamdi Kanu. And maybe urge, I think the prayer should be amended to read urge Mr President to use any other diplomatic or political approach, granted that this is before the court, to find a lasting solution on this issue. Because some of us who are the South East, we know where the shoe is pinching us. And we know what you can take out of it and there will be a healthy security situation in the South East.

“So, I think the amendment should be to urge Mr President ro use political intervention. Diplomatic intervention. Asking for his mercy to release Nnamdi Kanu, to enable that zone to find a lasting peace, ” Kalu stated.

Nevertheless, Abbas, in his ruling, stated that the motion will be decided next week, after he would have consulted with the leadership of the majority and minority caucus, in the House.