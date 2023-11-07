Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has outlined some specifics to be done to remove 50 million Nigerians from poverty in the next 42 months, while the push to lift another 133 millions by 2030 will be on course.

At the three-day retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries, she told State House Correspondents that the on going payment of N25,000 each to some poor households via the conditional cash transfer programme for the next three months, amounting to N75,000, was part of it:

“Although the programme is for an immediate cushioning of the economic shock that these households are experiencing as a result of fuel subsidy removal, it will contribute to directly affecting the lives of 61 million individuals which is about 15 million households from poverty.

“The process is being carried out rigorously to ensure that the right people get the money. And it is completely traceable. Government is identifying the beneficiaries, verifying their identities through their NINs and BVNs and ensuring that they are paid. Many have started receiving funds and their details are traceable. The ministry will partner with NIMC to ensure the very poor across the nation get their NIN so they can access funds.

“Government does not want to rush into paying people and then realise that they don’t even exist. We pay only those with NIN and BVN, whom we have had in-person/ household verification.

“NASSCO went through the process of verification, and payments have started. States can attest to this. We’re also providing zero-interest loans for petty traders, market women, poor farmers, among others.

“We’re are supporting poor farmers. We’re bringing on board the End Hunger Project, Code Nigeria Project and several other special vehicle projects to help us achieve results. Each of these projects has the targeted millions of persons whom we want to reach through our social safety net projects. This is what will give us the 50 million individuals in 42 months.

“Some people are poor because they do not have access to quality healthcare services. Some people are poor because they do not have jobs or they are out of school. We have the statistics and our programmes are targeted at addressing the various categories.

“It’s multi-dimensional. And we are collaborating with the Ministries of Finance, Health, Agriculture, etc, to achieve results.”

Edu said the retreat was “very informative, especially as it concerns administration, governance, leadership and actually managing the affairs of government at this level. For many persons, this has been very useful in setting the agenda for government.

“President Bola Tinubu said expressly that we’re all going to sign the bond to deliver on our targets. He is bringing the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is to reach out to millions of Nigerians, create jobs, give food security, eradicate poverty, of course, ensure that we have good governance, fight corruption and ensure the rule of law comes into play among others.

“What’s most important is to see that all his foot soldiers set to work. For us in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we are actually given a task. That task is to go all out and ensure that we meet the deliverables and mandates of the government.

“We’ve spelt out our deliverables with KPIs clearly. And we’re signing on to the bond. The entire team of the ministry and its agencies/parastatals, which it supervises, would be on the road to ensure that we deliver and achieve success. It’s not going to be an easy task.

“Mr. President is an A-class president who has a very high charge on what he wants to achieve for Nigerians. Hopes are high. And he will not fail. We will not fail. Nigeria as a country will not fail.

“We’re already on the right trajectory to improving things. We ask for a little patience from Nigerians, cooperation and an understanding of government and government policies. We would be sincere, we would be accountable, we would be out there to push and see that the Renewed Hope Agenda becomes a reality.”