By Bolaji Okunola

Kenya’s scrabble star, Njoroge Stanley and Nigeria’s Durojaiye Segun were the cynosure of all eyes at the opening of the ongoing Pan African Scrabble Association [PANASA] Cup at Lekki, Lagos.

The 4-day event which started on Thursday 24th August saw the duo out-shine 36 others before the day 2 duels commenced Friday at same venue.

With the Kenyan making a perfect start after seven rounds, Durojaiye who led seven players to the championship gave him a run for his money in a bid to settle for the 2nd spot.

In a similar vein, the African Youth Scrabble Championship [AYSC] which is running alongside the PANASA Cup, also witnessed a tough start in Division A round 3 standings with Ogbonna Michael and Lateef Musa showing class ahead of others aiming for glory. The Division B round 2 standing also saw Archibong Prestige and Imode Clinton fail to bow to his rivals.

Meanwhile, PANASA President, Adekoyejo Adegbesan alongside AYSC founder and Chrisland Schools Proprietress Dr Winifred Awosika were on ground to inspire participants to greater heights despite championing their hosting in Nigeria largest economic state.