From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Scores of travellers plying the Owerri/Umuahia road were stranded on Thursday as the ongoing construction of a local bridge at Emekukwu in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State collapsed.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the bridge which crosses the Okitankwo river caved in following the heavy downpour that fateful morning.

The situation has forced commuters to drop their passengers close to the collapsed bridge so that can easily cross with their foot to the other side to continue their journey.

“We were lucky to have escaped the incident,our bus nearly not caught in the bridge,but thank God we did not fall into it.

” travellers from and to Owerri and Umuahia should avoid this road for now,the rain has done a lot of damage to the bridge which is under construction “. The source said.