By Sunday Ani, Lagos

A joint operation by soldiers and operatives of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) on Monday, has led to the death of many unknown gunmen, who attempted to ambush the security men.

The incident happened at Owoko community, Mmiata Anam in Anambra East Local Government of Anambra State.

This is coming barely 48 hours after an operation by the NHFSS led to the death of about six gunmen at Umuem Anam, in same local government on Sunday.

The Operational Officer in charge of Anambra East, CSO Chinedu Ojukwu, said they had credible intelligence of the existence of a camp of the criminal elements and their gruesome activities in the area, so they alerted the Nigerian Army.

According to him, the Army quickly mobilised soldiers who went with the NHFSS operatives to the forest where they were ambushed and attacked by the gunmen.

However, CSO Ojukwu said the superior power of the Army, working the Hunters Service men quickly subdued the criminals, leading to the death many of them during exchange of shootings.

“Good evening sir, another operation took place today at Awoko in Mmiata Anam. Based on credible intelligence by our operatives, we had informed you and the Nigerian Army, as you instructed.

“The Army swiftly mobilised officers and men who went with us on surveillance.

“However, the unknown gunmen, on sighting the combined team, opened fire which the team responded to. The criminals were subdued by the superior power of the Army.

“In the process, many of the gunmen were neutralised while others took to their heels back to their camp. We followed them and another battle started in their camp. As God will have it, they were defeated.

“Items recovered in their camp included two Lexus 350 SUVs and one Parado Jeep, as well as other items that were burnt to ashes during the operation, which took place on Monday, July 24, 2023,” he stated.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Commander General of the NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, thanked the Chief of Army State (COAS), Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for the numerous achievements recorded in the fight against criminals and criminality in Anambra State since he assumed office.

He said more than ever before, the Army had been mobilised at various locations in the state, working with the Police, the DSS, the NHFSS operatives and other relevant agencies to rid the state of criminality.

He also commended the Commander General of the NHFSS, Ambassador Wale Joshua Osatimehin, whom he described as a motivational leader responsible for the exploits of the Hunters Service through quality and dynamic leadership.

He praised the Senator representing Anambra East/West, Tony Nwoye, for bringing his influence to bear on the security of the area. He also commended the President General of Aguleri, Rolex Chinemeze, for the combined efforts in combating insecurity in Anambra East Local Government and its environs.