From Jude Dangwam, Jos and Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

Many people were feared killed and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed last night in yet another circle of attack in Mangu town Plateau State.

The cause of the crisis was not clear but Daily Sun Newspaper gathered that some young men were attacked on motorcycle leading to the death of one, a situation that later snowball into wanton killings and burning of properties in Mangu town .

“They brought the corpse of somebody into the Mosque and before we knew it, they started macheting people. Our house is just close to the Mosque, it took the grace of God for us to even escape from being macheted too.

“We are currently at the Palace of Mishkaham Mangu at the moment facing the Mangu Police station waiting to see what God will do,” Reyit Lengtu told Daily Sun via telephone.

National Director of Public Affairs, Mr Lawrence Kyarshik, also confirmed the attack saying, “Mangu town is in a state of confusion at the moment.”

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Mangu Local Government Council, Markus Artu has imposed a 24-hour curfew to arrest the unfortunate situation.

“As such there will be no vehicular movement of any sort. Only Security personnel and workers on essential duty will be allowed to move,” he declared

Governor Caleb Mutfwtang has charged security agencies to perform their duties diligently by adequately protecting lives and properties in the state.

He spoke against the backdrop of attacks by bandits on some communities in Barkin-Ladi local government area .

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, the governor expressed concern over the recent attacks on Kak, Ranyam, Nging, Lohala and Buka communities in Barkin-Ladi LGA and directed the security agencies to put a stop to the menace.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris has assured the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi of government’s commitment to the security of lives and properties of people in his domain and all parts of the state.

He gave the assurance while on a sympathy visit to Tungar Makera in Shanga Local Government Area where 15 people were kidnapped, yesterday.

Some of the residents told the governor how the bandits attacked the village, kidnapped scores and rustled their livestock.

Idris, who was received by the Emir in Tungar Makera village promised the citizens that government would do everything humanly possible to ensure their safety.