By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Scores have been feared dead and about 27 persons have been arrested as some band of angry youths took to the streets in Yola, the Adamawa state capital aiming for government storage facilities at NEMA and customs where they broke into government facilities carted away food stuff and several consumables.

The rebellion was said to have started in the early hours of Sunday and lasted into around 2pm.

Speaking Newsmen in Yola, the Adamawa state Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, said, ” This morning, we woke up to the news that some band of youths have broken into NEMA storage facility and are attempting to break into several other facilities including custom office, government silos at Numan road, among others.

“But we were able to foil the attacks and prevented them from carrying out their activities.

“Right we have apprehended about 27 persons in connection to the mayhem and have handed over to the Criminal Investigation department (CID) of the force.

“After consultation with the state government a curfew has been imposed in the state and we advise the general public to abide by it until the situation is brought under control.”

An eye witness told Daily Sun that, “I cannot confirm the number of deaths but I have seen one dead person and I learnt that it was as a result stray bullet from the security operatives, its unfortunate.

“I think our security operatives have not learnt anything, why would you kill someone for stealing food, its a civil disobedience why were they using live firearms to prevent youths from breaking into storage facilities, it is unfortunate.”

Another eye witness narratiohis ordeal to Daily Sun said, “We just closed from Church and realized that the streets were empty, were just lucky to have found a hospital ambulance that gave us a ride to as far a bank road from our church which was around Yola town.

“What I saw at bank road was chaotic, rapid shooting of year gas and harassing of people who were just unfortunate victims caught in the middle of hoodlums activities.”

The Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, had earlier imposed a 24 hours curfew in the state as security operatives have taken over the streets of Yola.