By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) recently opened its first branch in Nigeria in Ondo State, the home state of its founder, the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

The multimillion-naira edifice is situated in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on more than five hectares of land, and it is capable of accommodating over 6,000 worshippers with its overflow canopies.

Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, inaugurated the branch. He described the new SCOAN branch in Akure as “a giant stride of the church under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua, with tremendous grace for the upliftment of the people of Ondo State in particular who will benefit more of God’s blessings as people from this environment won’t have to be travelling to Lagos for worship because the spirit of God is one and is here.”

He commended the vision of the SCOAN and congratulated Pastor Mrs. Joshua for her perseverance in holding the fort and reinforcing the legacy of the founder in keeping the saints together after the passing of the founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

He also commended SCOAN members world over for their laudable efforts and commitment in opening its branch in Ondo State.

According to the deputy governor, the importance of church could not be overemphasised in individual life and nation-building.

“The moral character moulding, love, peace and unity preached by the church are cardinal principles of true nation building,” he stated, adding that “with this new branch here, many lives will be turned around.”

Pastor Joshua, in her address, said the opening of the Akure branch was out of the divine command to “expand for the fulfilment of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ’s mission on earth”. She said: “We are doing this today by God’s authority and permission of the Holy Spirit to meet the expanding dreams of the ministry by spreading Christ’s message and evangelism.

“Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has further brought salvation, healing, deliverance and God’s abundant blessings to your domains and it has come to stay with regular church activities.”

She expressed gratitude to members and partners all over the world for their steadfastness and efforts for the glory of God.

Also in attendance were Oba Isa Olanipekun, the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, and Oba Aladetoyinbo, represented by Chief Anthony Falowo, among others.