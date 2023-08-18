From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the passage of the Kaduna State Social Security Bill 2023 by the Kaduna State House of Assembly and subsequently signed into law by Governor Uba Sani, stakeholders are now developing a plan to guide the implementation of the Law.

The Kaduna State Social Security Law 2023 became necessary due to the pressing need to create a robust framework that safeguards the rights, well-being, and prospects of poor and vulnerable people who may have resided in the State for not less than five years.

Without the operational framework in place, implementing the law in a way that would address its original intent would be difficult if not impossible.

It was against this background that a Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FOCDO) funded project called Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development (ESPID), implemented by Save the Children International (SCI) provided technical assistance to the Kaduna State Social Investment Office (KADSIO) towards the operationalisation of the State’s Social Security Law.

Speaking at a two-day technical workshop for the development of an implementation framework for the new law held in Kano which has staffs of relevant ministries, departments, and agencies of the State Government and a civil society group in attendance, the Focal Person, KADSIO, Bridget Sulaiman, expressed the readiness of Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to issues that affect the poor and vulnerable persons in the State.

Bridget, who spoke through the Coordinator, Kaduna State Operations and Coordinating Unit (KADSOCU), Social Safety Net, Dawong Nina Yakwal said the act of assenting to the Law by Governor Uba Sani stood as a testament to his visionary leadership and profound empathy for the marginalised segments of the society.

“His resolute decision to endorse this pivotal legislation underscores his profound understanding of the pressing need to create a robust framework that safeguards the rights, well-being, and future prospects of our most disadvantaged citizens”, she noted.

She however thanked the SCI, members of the civil society community, and several stakeholders working in the social protection space whose relentless dedication, partnership, and expertise have been instrumental in achieving the remarkable feats that have brought us here today.

Chairman, Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC), Ms. Jessica Bartholomew said with the Law and its implementation framework in place, it would be easier for civil society to hold the government accountable in terms of social protection programmes as contained in the Law.