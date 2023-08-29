From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A Non-governmental organisation, Angel Support Foundation (ASF) said it has established over 80 environmental, health and hygiene clubs in schools across the eight council Wards of Makurdi, Benue State.

The clubs are part of its efforts to strengthen solid waste management systems and improve environmental sanitation in schools and communities in the state capital.

Chief Executive Officer of ASF, Mrs. Mary Kuma, said the intervention was carried out under the Strengthening Waste Management Systems for Sustainable Environment Project (SWAMSEP) implemented by ASF in the area of environment with the second phase already being implemented.

According to her, the goals of the project included to “strengthen solid waste management systems and improve environmental sanitation for 16,000 beneficiaries (women, girls, men and boys) in the eight Council Wards of Makurdi LGA in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Water and Sanitation).”

Kuma disclosed that the organisation was also in conversations with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the government with regards to allocating an official dumpsite where all the waste collected would be channeled and sorted for recycling.