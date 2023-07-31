By Adewale Sanyaolu

Schneider Electric and Suez, are collaborating to accelerate the deployment of digital solutions for energy efficiency, resource conservation and the control of carbon impact of water cycle management systems.

Suez and Schneider Electric intend to help meet the challenges of water scarcity through the deployment of better performing and more resilient water cycle infrastructures, as an estimated two-thirds of the world’s population will be living in water-stressed areas by 2025.

Under an international agreement, Schneider Electric will integrate Suez’s digital Aquadvanced Ed range of products into its water cycle management software.

Deployed for more than 10 years among public and private water management companies worldwide, Aquadvanced currently covers more than 1,500 networks and plants.

“By enabling real-time management of water and wastewater networks, the Aquadvanced platform is a market leading platform creating value for our customers throughout the entire life cycle of their infrastructures and services, from design to maintenance.

Senior Vice President Digital Solutions at Suez, Patricia Villoslada, said: “Our partnership combines Suezs’ unique domain know-how and leading digital solutions with Schneider Electric’s global integration capabilities to rollout Acqadvanced globally and speed up the market penetration.”

President, Water and Wastewater at Schneider Electric, Alain Dedieu, said: “This agreement is one of the ways that Schneider Electric is delivering on its commitment to the sustainable development of the world, especially for the water sector, which is at the core of the sustainability concerns of most countries and industries.

“Working together as one ecosystem is essential to meet the challenges of the water and energy nexus to ensure resilient water resources and energy efficient and decarbonized water infrastructure. Digital transformation that addresses the full water cycle is a key enabler to secure our journey to a more sustainable world.”

Equipped with innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, it integrates and processes thousands of data points in real time, enabling the monitoring and proactive management of water treatment infrastructure at all stages of the water cycle: detecting leaks and pollution, controlling the impact of extreme climate events, such as floods and droughts, securing supplies at best cost and optimising water and wastewater treatment to meet regulatory compliance and environmental standards.

The new offer suite can reduce energy use by up to 30 per cent, reduce non-revenue water by 15 per cent and protect the quality of host environments by cutting in half the volumes of wastewater discharged.

It can also provide up to 25 per cent reduction in operational costs and the digital twin solution can provide up to 20 per cent reduction in the total cost of ownership. The goal of SUEZ and Schneider Electric uniting their strengths is to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions with proven performance in the water industry.