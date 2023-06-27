By Steve Agbota

The executive committee and entire members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) has congratulated DCG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his appointment as the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

However, SCAN wished the Adeniyi well in his new position and endeavours, saying the Service under the new acting Customs CG will be repositioned for innovation and efficiency.

A statement signed by its President, Eugene Agha, stated that, “the executive committee and entire members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) heartily congratulates you, DCG Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on your appointment as the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“Sound in training and practice across all relevant spheres of the Customs engagements over the decades, we have no doubt that your appointment is merited and will immensely benefit the NCS in particular and the country in general.

“Sir, with Nigeria presently in dire need of moral and economic rebuilding, your appointment as a man of integrity and impeccable attributes raises hopes. Therefore, though the tasks ahead are daunting, we are confident in your capacity to produce outstanding success on all fronts. To that end, we pray God to guide your decisions and bless your works.

“On our part as a body of maritime correspondents of major national dailies, electronic and online media, having worked closely with you over the decades as Customs National Public Relations Officer and Area Controller, among others, assure of our support towards your success on the saddle,” the statement reads in part.

The association said the acting CG brings unrivaled wealth of experience, expertise, and leadership skills into this esteemed position having served in different positions in his sterling career at the Nigeria Customs Service.