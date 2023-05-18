From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbjabimiala, has said that he regretted his role in the emergence of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as speaker of the House in 2015.

Gbajabiamila stated this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, while addressing members-elect, at a meeting of the Joint Task-10th assembly, a coalition of House of Representatives members-elect-elect committed to enforcing the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for the 10th National Assembly, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The speaker admonished them to respect the position of the APC on the zoning of the speakership and deputy speaker positions in the 10th assembly.

He stated that the fact that the ruling party has pointed to the direction it wants to go in respect of the leadership of the House does not amount to compromising the independence of the legislature.

The speaker, while speaking on his roles in the emergence of the Tambuwal as speaker noted that “I was the leader of the project, when we installed Tambuwal I regret it.”

Gbajabiamila explained that his decision to support the APC preferred candidate for the speakership position, Tajudeen Abass because of his capacity, adding that all he wants is the best for the House because of his love for the institution.

According to him, “ Nobody is compromising the independence of the legislature. The fact that your party says this is where we are going, does not mean compromising the independence of the legislature. Many of us are new here. At the end of the day we have to be mindful if one thing. The party has its leaders.

The governors at the state are very powerful

“I only ask you for one thing. I want you to trust me . I want you to trust my judgment.

Even if it a leap of faith. For somebody who love the institution, I will not lead you astray.

“If I don’t support you today, we all have to fear God. It is for a reason. It is not because I don’t like you. It is because I eat, I drink, I sleep and wake with the legislature in my heart. I love that institution so much that I decided to support the person that is least closest to me out of those who are running. Because of tremendous capacity. I want a speaker who can stand toe to toe with any speaker in Africa and the world.”

Also, former Akwa Ibom state governor, Godswill Akpabio, while speaking at the meeting, charged House of Representatives members-elect to respect the government.

APC , had last week, named Akpabio as its preferred candidate for the office Senate President in the 10th assembly, Jibrin Barau, Deputy Senate President. The party also endorsed Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu as its choice for the speaker and deputy speaker positions.

However, the endorsement has continued to generate mixed reactions amongst stakeholders with several members kicking against the endorsement.

Nevertheless, Akpabio, while addressing lawmakers-elect at the meeting, which was attended by the speaker, Femi Gbjabimiala,

“ I just want to congratulate my colleagues here for their election into the Hoise of Representatives. I want to leave a sentence with you. My late mother told me that i should be aware of the three Gs. The first G is God. The second G is gun. The third G is government. The first G is God almighty. The second G is the is the gun. The third one is the government. May you conduct affairs mindful of the admonition of my late mother by respecting the 3 Gs. And particularly respect the government.”