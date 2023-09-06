Your body can take in toxins easily but is limited to excreting them in little amounts. There may be proliferation of these toxins in the body over time due to exposure to the toxic environments that we live and work in; unnatural additives in the food we eat, the polluted air we breathe, the water we drink, certain medications, and to say the least from what we apply on our skin. Even in some organic produce, pesticides and herbicides are used generously throughout agriculture, and ultimately, we consume heavy metals without even realizing it.

If you go by the definition of a heavy metal as a metallic element with a density greater than 5, then the list of heavy metals would include your “darling” zinc, iron, manganese, chromium, which are consumed as dietary supplements. Well, the classification of certain dense metals as heavy metals is debatable. However, there are noteworthy heavy metals because they are both heavy, toxic, and pose a health risk because of extensive use in society. Some of the toxic heavy metals are mercury, lead, chromium, cadmium, arsenic, nickel, and aluminum.

How does heavy metal toxicity affect us?

As earlier noted, many of the toxic metals may be excreted in small amounts, and so stay buried within our bodies and bones. Many times, because of their high toxicity, the body system is thrown out of whack.

Because heavy metals can oxidize, they cause damage and inflammation to our vital organs like the brain, liver, nervous, and digestive systems. Additionally, toxic heavy metals impact the immune system, which can leave us exposed and susceptible to a variety of illnesses.

What are the symptoms of heavy metal poisoning?

Signs and symptoms vary for each type of metal and range in severity based on your body’s exposure. Mild symptoms could include: weakness, scratchy feeling in the throat, abdominal pain, headache, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, numbness/prickly sensation, and dehydration. While severe symptoms of heavy metal poisoning that can be life threatening include: abnormal heartbeat (arrhythmia), anemia, insomnia, chronic infections, brain fog, organ damage, memory loss, paralysis, etc.

Botanical medicines have been suggested as helpful for heavy metal detoxification and the following remedies are highly recommended:

Spirulina- is a highly nutritious microalgae that has been traditionally used for detoxification. It is a rich source of beta-carotene, antioxidants, iron, and protein, which have been found to have a wide range of health benefits. You may ask how spirulina can help. This beautiful blue-green algae works as a chelator, meaning it can “bind,” and aid as a natural detoxifier removing metals from our bodies. As a spirulina cell has a large surface area it has the ability to chelate the metals and expel them through our urine. Taking a 3 gram dose a day, which is roughly a teaspoon of spirulina, will aid in that detoxification. The best part is that this plant is a super-food with anti-inflammatory properties that supports the body while detoxing heavy metals.

If you experience one or more of the symptoms of heavy metals, adding spirulina to your daily routine may greatly help. Spirulina is available in different forms – tablets, capsules, powder and liquids. If you are a fan of natural-homemade drinks, simply add a teaspoon of spirulina powder to fresh pressed juice or smoothies. You can also add to your oats or hot pap and enjoy! And that’s not all, it is ideal to be mixed in your dishes, desserts or stir-fry recipes. While spirulina is readily available in health stores, be sure to choose an organic and certified product. Spirulina is best taken in the morning/night.

Garlic- contains sulfur compounds that can help the body eliminate heavy metals. It can be consumed raw, cooked, or in supplement form. If you choose to take raw garlic, ensure whole garlic is crushed, chewed or sliced, (so as to alliinase in the garlic) before it is taken. Allicin in garlic has been noted to help reduce levels of lead in the blood and vital organs. According to an article, employees at a car battery plant (who had excessive exposure to lead) found that garlic reduced lead levels in the blood by 19 per cent. It also reduced many clinical signs of toxicity, including headaches and high blood pressure.

For heavy metal detox, use fresh garlic. Crush two cloves, allow it to air for a few minutes and add 250 ml of hot water. Infuse for 15 minutes and your garlic tea is ready! Drink it three times a day for a week to get rid of heavy metals from your body.

You can also add two to three finely chopped raw garlic cloves to your stir fry dishes, salad dressings, soups, and other foods.

If you choose to use a garlic supplement, be sure to investigate whether it offers you the benefits of allicin. So if you want to ensure that you stay free from heavy metals for the rest of your life, start increasing your garlic intake today. Don’t forget to drink enough water while undergoing garlic therapy.

Ginger: Studies have clearly shown that lead, cadmium and boron toxicity induces oxidative stress in the body. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help the body eliminate heavy metals, thanks to its antioxidant effect. It can be consumed raw, cooked, or in supplement form.

Lemon water- is a simple and effective way to help the body eliminate heavy metals. It can be consumed as a daily drink by squeezing fresh lemon juice into a glass of warm water.

Cilantro- wash and blend fresh cilantro leaves with clean water. Drink 1 cup daily for at least 7 days. Best used in the morning. You can also throw a few slices into your salads. This is not for pregnant, breastfeeding women or children below 4 years old.

Beetroot, turmeric, activated charcoal, and burdock root are also great for heavy metal detox, however they need to be consumed in certain proportions and dosage for effective results.

What should I expect during a heavy metal detox?

As you begin to detox, you’ll notice your body will start to adapt to the changes. Sometimes, this can make the original symptoms feel worse before they get better. This is referred to as a healing crisis.

For some people, it takes longer time to detox and safely remove metal toxicity from the body, but it’s possible. Before participating in any heavy metal detox programme, consult with your physician to discuss your options.