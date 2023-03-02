From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Leadership of Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups (EPA & CPO) in Collaboration with the Igbo Traders Association of Nigeria have called on President Mohammed Buhari and other relevant security agencies, Attorney general of the Federation , the United Nations, and other International Communities to save Nigeria from looming danger of avoidable war, total collapse, anarchy and disintegration over the outcome of last Saturday’s presidential election.

The coalition in a petition signed by Mazi Nice Ogbonna, Pamson Dagyat and Mazi Odumegwu Ukoha said the duo of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and the now declared President elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have already set Nigeria on the path of danger through the declaration of results of the flawed election and daring Nigerians with an open threats of “Go to Court”

The coalition alleged that the secret plans of INEC under Mahmood Yakubu were laid to the floor at the national results collation hall following the refusal to heed to the call to cancel the collation/ election when the commission couldn’t defend or provide any convincible answers to any of the obvious crimes of duplicity and election malpractices allegedly committed in the process.

“Despite the video evidences going viral about the coercion of voters, violence and the threats of violence on the day of election , during campaign by hoodlums in Lagos, intimidation of voters during elections in Lagos, and Rivers States etc , ballot papers and boxes snatching and burning, video evidences and when the whole nation was crying for the inability of the INEC staff to upload votes cast for Presidential candidates against the oath of office for the use of BVAS to post election results on real time having spent billions of Naira to ensure electronic transmission of votes real time in 2023 presidential election.

“One now wonders if anything in Nigeria can ever work? If there could be a Professor of repute in the Nigeria Political appointments? Has this nation become the headquarters of evil in the whole world? What is the future of the masses and our generation unborn in Nigeria if we should continue like this?

“Even with all the prevailing evidences of election malpractices and broad day robbery of the citizens of their votes and mandate despite the fact that none of those gray areas emanating from processes of voters registrations, PVC issuance and blatant refusal to upload Presidential votes at the polling centers alongside with the National Assembly votes were not addressed, INEC still boldly announced falsified results with impunity”

The coalition in the petition addressed to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , Alhaji Mohammed Buhari also copied the Inspector General of Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) , Public Complaints Commission , The Code of Conduct Bureau , Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the National Human Rights Commission and demanded for the the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in truncating a planned democratic election in Nigeria.

