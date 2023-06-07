From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A human rights activist, Osita Obi, has appealed to the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to pay him compensation for his building demolished by the state government.

Obi, in a statement issued to Daily Sun in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday, said that the government demolished the building which was still under construction on December 7 last year but to date, it was yet to pay him compensation for it.

The activist disclosed that the money used in erecting the one-storey building was his wife’s pension and gratuity, revealing further that the pensioner had taken ill as a result of the demolition.

The statement reads: “On 7th December 2022, this house at the executive business district, Awka was demolished by the Anambra State Government on the overriding public interest.

“This house represents the life pension and gratuity of my wife as a retired federal civil servant. We did not illegally enter into this land. The Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) duly approved the building plan.

“Today, my wife’s health is in serious danger as a result of this action of government”, Obi lamented.

In a message sent to the Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi, and other top government officials, the human rights activist recounted the efforts he made to see the governor but was not allowed to do so.

“I have tried repeatedly and consistently to see you or the governor on this issue but to no avail. I have been a friend to this government and have defended it when it mattered most.

“Why is the government punishing me? Why is this wickedness being meted out on me and my family? Why does the government want to kill my wife? Anambra State Government House and Lodge should not be built with the blood of my wife. Please somebody should talk to us,” Obi cried out.