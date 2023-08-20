From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in partnership with the Muslim World League, has launched the voluntary medical project for open-heart surgery for adults in Kano State, with the participation of 20 volunteers.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja, said from the inception of the campaign, the dedicated and passionate volunteer medical team at the center has undertaken a remarkable feat by successfully executing four intricate open-heart surgeries.

“These surgeries, each an intricate tapestry of medical skill and compassionate care, stand as shining examples of the team’s unwavering commitment to restoring health and hope to those in need.

“The project comes within the framework of the support provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Relief Center to support the medical sector in Nigeria, and to establish a culture of volunteer work among members of Saudi society, in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” the Embassy of Saudi Arabia said.

The Saudi Arabian Government further said the partnership served as a testament to the power of unity in the face of adversity, where organizations spanning geographical distances join forces to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

“As the voluntary medical project unfolds in Kano State, it paints a vivid picture of human compassion prevailing over adversity. With every open-heart surgery performed, a narrative of transformation is written, one that reflects the profound impact of human kindness and expertise of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria.

“It could be recalled that in June, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia resolved to establish an open-heart surgery centre in Kano in order to reduce prevalence of medical conditions that require open heart surgery in the country.

“Khalid Ahmad Al-adamawi, Saudi Arabian Consul to Nigeria, who visited Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, briefed the governor on the ongoing open heart surgery at Aminu Kano Teaching hospital (AKTH).

“King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre recently also started a Volunteer Medical Programme for Urology Procedures in Kano State, Nigeria. From 6 to 11 August 2023, the volunteer medical team conducted 65 surgeries.

“The foundation is implementing a series of outreach programs to provide patients around the world with advanced medical treatment which otherwise might not be available to them,” the Saudi Arabian Government also said.