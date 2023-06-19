Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has caught the attention of former Saudi Arabia Premier League champions, Al-Shabab FC, Soccernet.ng understands.

The club has expressed interest in signing Ndidi, currently under contract with Leicester City until 2024. Leicester acquired the Nigerian player in January 2017 for just over €17 million from KRC Genk.

Over the last six years, Ndidi established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders in the highly competitive Premier League.

His performances at different times attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, this season, injuries hampered his impact on the pitch, coinciding with Leicester City’s struggles and subsequent relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Considering the circumstances, a departure from Leicester seems plausible, with speculation linking Ndidi to a move to the Middle East.

According to Egyptian journalist Ahmed Ragab, six-time Saudi Premier League winners, Al-Shabab has already engaged in initial discussions with Ndidi regarding a potential transfer during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Al-Shabab finished fourth in the league this season, and their last league title triumph dates back to 2012.

Although Ndidi, at 26 years old, may not be inclined to leave Europe for the Middle East just yet, the lucrative salary packages offered by Saudi clubs have proven difficult for many players to resist.