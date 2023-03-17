The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated that it has not collapsed its structure into any other political party for the Saturday Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Hakeem Amode in a statement on Friday in the state, urged residents, especially the electorate to ignore any claim to the contrary.

Amode said that the main opposition party was still in the race to take over governance in the state.

According to him, the PDP governorship candidate for Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, is still in the race “to deliver Lagos for the people.”

“It became imperative to clear the air on the spreading propaganda that the PDP has collapsed its structure for another opposition party.

“The party urges the voters and faithful members of the PDP to remain committed to the party and work hard tomorrow to deliver victory for the party.

“We encourage the good people of Lagos State to ignore any rumour from any quarters and come out in good numbers to exercise their franchise and vote for the PDP,” he said.

The party’s spokesman said that PDP was the only credible alternative to the ruling party.

“We will work with the law enforcement agencies to provide conventional and unconventional security to protect Lagosians as they vote tomorrow.

“Nothing will stop the will of the people to install a breath of fresh air in Lagos State,” the spokesman added. (NAN)