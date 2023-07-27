Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled a multiple birth assistance programme, known as Jumejilo (more than two) for indigent mothers in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the Jumejilo Multi-Birth Assistance Programme (JMAP) and presentation to the first set of beneficiaries at the Alausa Ikeja, she disclosed that the social health initiative which would support parents with multiple births from triplets and above from pregnancy till two years was conceived to complement already existing government programmes.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu said the programme, which will run in partnership with the Ministries of Wealth Creation and Employment; Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and Youths and Social Development, is targeted at low-income people, noting that the benefitting parents would be empowered with skills or financial support to boost their capacity.

“The JMAP intervention is about complementing the output of other existing initiatives and support systems in the Lagos State health sector for HOM parents. We are specifically rolling out the JMAP Programme to alleviate medical complications, mortalities, and disorders associated with multiple births, which include premature delivery, preeclampsia, and irregular foetal growth, among others.

“For me, this intervention is about putting forward pragmatic support to save lives and create a better future for all in line with the policy thrust of the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as highlighted in the THEMES Agenda which has now been upgraded to THEMES+ with the incorporation of an intensified focus on social inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth.”

She implored like-minds, public-spirited individuals, and corporate organisations to join her in the journey to truly give hope to families that need help.

“I am ready for partnership and one assurance is that this initiative will be sustained as a platform to make a positive difference in our society,” she said.

The Programme Manager, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, said the programme, though targeted at low-income earners, is not premised on financial assistance, but also on mental and emotional education and support throughout the gestational and birth.

She said to qualify, the pregnant woman must be resident in Lagos, with proof of address, not more than 60 years old, and must not have accessed Invitro fertilization (IVF) while the family’s annual income should not be more than N250,000.

During the event, two families Mr. and Mrs. Uwaoma Odili with quadruplet and Mr. and Mrs. Tunde Ilufuoye with triplet were given N1 million and N750,000 as well as baby products to support the upbringing of the children.