By Sunday Ani

Memebers of the Lagos State House of Assembly, at the plenary on Wednesday, confirmed 22 out of the 39 commissioner nominees recently sent to them for screening by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed.

He commended the committee for its efficiency and effectiveness, even as he urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the state and not any individual.

He pledged that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the state.

The 22 nominees that were confirmed through a voice vote as Obasa mentioned their names one after the other included Layode Ibrahim, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Abiola Olowu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde.

Others were Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

However, the lawmakers equally rejected 17 of the nominees.

Those that were not confirmed by the House included Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Ms. Barakat Bakare, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Olalere Odusote and Dr. Rotimi Fashola.

Others invluded Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, Mr. Sam Egube, Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.

Prior to the screening exercise, the adhoc committee chairman, Fatai, had briefed the House on the outcome of the exercise by his committee.