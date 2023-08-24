By Sunday Ani

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed 22 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees sent to them for screening by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed.

The 22 nominees confirmed through a voice vote included Layode Ibrahim, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Abiola Olowu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde.

Others were Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

Those that were not confirmed included Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Ms. Barakat Bakare, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Olalere Odusote and Dr. Rotimi Fashola.

Others were Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada, Mr. Sam Egube, Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.