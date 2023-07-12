By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has to traditional rulers in the state, that issue of security of life and property of Lagosians, is collective concern between them.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the inauguration of the state council of Obas and chiefs, held in Ikeja on Wednesday.

The governor charged the traditional rulers on collaboration with government and security agencies in order to protect life and property of the citizens.

He also commended all the traditional rulers for their support for his candidature and that of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which led to the victory at the February 25 and March poll.

“We recognize and appreciate the vital role our traditional rulers play in ensuring peace, harmony and stability thereby creating a conducive environment for everyone in our communities to live, work and transact their businesses without fear or intimidation. It is in furtherance of this conviction that a total number of forty-eight (48) Obas were installed between June 2020 to May 2023.

“As I inaugurate this council for another five-year term, I want to beseech our traditional rulers to continue serving as vital bridges between the people and the government as fathers of their respective communities.

“The vital issue of security in our state should be our collective concern; as your collaboration with the government and its’ security agencies would help in safe-guarding the peace that Lagos State has always enjoyed”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor pledged that his administration would continued to support traditional rulers with welfare packages to enhance their mobility and general upkeep as well as the construction and renovation of palaces across the state.