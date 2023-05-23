By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured intending investors who wish to invest in the state, that apart from enabling business environment, the state has what it takes to accommodate many likes of Aliko Dangote of this world.

The governor said his administration considered investors as critical partner in developing economy of the state, and would not relent in providing all the necessary facilities for investors to thrive in their various businesses.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while appealing to investors to make Lagos State their choice at a book launched, written in his honour, reeled out his administration various intervention and policies to make the state suitable and comfortable for them.

He disclosed that the conversion of the state owned polytechnic to University of Science and Technology, was done to provide capable and sufficient manpowers for likes of Dangote and others who were establishing industries in the state.

The event which was a three in one event, also feature public lecture, and stage play. The programme was part of the inauguration activities for the second term in office of Governor Sanwo-olu.

The book titles:” Incidence Commander: Leadership and Heroism in time of Crisis’ edited by

Professor Hope Eghagha of the Department of English, University of Lagos and Mr Sola Ojewusi, was a mark of true quality and selfless leadership exemplified by the governor during the Coronavirus crisis.

For the public lecture, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje who spoke on the topic:’The making of a Beacon: Lagos and the consolidation of a democracy that works for all’, urged government at all level to focus more on people oriented policies and projects as the real essence of democracy rather than focusing more on election and electioneering processes.

Agbaje commended Lagos State strategy for her succession plan in picking good leaders and urged them to immediately swing into action and deliver more dividends of democracy to not only the elites but the masses at large.