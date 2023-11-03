By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially sworn-in Dr. Olukemi Ogunyemi, as Special Adviser on Health and two Permanent Secretaries in to the Lagos State Civil Service.

The governor at the event held at the Lagos House Ikeja, wished the newly appointed cabinet member as well as the Permanent Secretaries of Cabinet Office, Gbolahan Ogunsanya and Motilayo Seriki-Bello of Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, well in their endeavours.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the appointees to work with his administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to Lagosians while promising to make the environment conducive for them to excel.

He also urged the appointees to continue to ensure they provide quality service delivery calling on their families to join them in prayers to excel in their endeavours.

In her vote of assurance on behalf of the appointees, Doctor Oluwakemi Ogunyemi, thanked the Governor for the honour bestowed on them to serve promising to work diligently to achieve the administration’s developmental THEMES PLUS agenda.