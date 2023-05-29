By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat have been sworn in for a second term in office.

The duo were sworn in by the Chief Justice of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba at the Tafa Balewa Square on Monday’s morning.

Speaking after his swearing-in, Sanwo-Olu rededicate himself to meeting and surpassing the expectations of the people.

“We will work relentlessly to make Lagos a state where economic opportunities abound, where our infrastructure is robust and resilient, and where the rule of law prevails. But our vision for Lagos goes beyond our physical

infrastructure and economic indicators. Our vision is for a Lagos that is a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual prowess, and humanistic values.

“A Lagos that not only drives the economic engine of Nigeria but also enriches the soul of our nation. As we embark on this journey, we remember the timeless words of Mahatma Gandhi, that “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” I pledge, as your Governor, to lose myself in the service of Lagos State, to work tirelessly for the well-being of every Lagosian, and to strive for a Lagos that we can all be proud of,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said it was in line with this resolve that he was pleased to announce that “we are taking our THEMES governing agenda to the next level, in this our Second Term. T.H.E.M.E.S, as you already know, stands for Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos State a 21st Century Megacity, Entertainment & Tourism; and Security & Governance.

“Henceforth, it will be known as “T.H.E.M.E.S+”, the “plus” representing the incorporation of an intensified focus, in these next four years, on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth. In other words, we are strengthening and

reinforcing THEMES with a ‘No One Left Behind’ philosophy.

“No one will be left behind on account of their social status, gender or young age; we will design all our policies and programs to ensure that everyone is carried along and catered to. This is our solemn promise to you,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu said he could boldly say that his government has had four fulfilling years, learnt a lot, made some mistakes, and had also implemented many transformational policies and programmes.

He stated that the progress his administration had made would not be reversed, saying he remained steadfast in “our

mission to make Lagos State a model of good governance, a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. Our path is clear, and our resolve is unshakeable.

“As we venture into this second term, I want to assure you that the spirit of our endeavours remains unfaltering. We will continue to tackle our challenges head-on and celebrate our successes. We will harness the potential of

our greatest resource – our people.

“We stand on the threshold of a new era. An era that calls for us to evolve, to reimagine, and to forge ahead. Our vision for Lagos is one that sees no bounds. It is a vision of a city where dreams take flight, where every citizen is a part of our growth story, and where the global community looks towards us with respect and admiration.

“We will continue to build a Lagos that is not only a commercial nerve centre but also a hub for innovation,

culture, and sustainable development. A Lagos that is not defined merely by its physical boundaries, but by the indefatigable spirit of its people,” he said.