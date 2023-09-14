Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, swore in 37 cabinet members made up of commissioners and special advisers with a charge to ensure every decision taken has the best interest of the people.

He said; “Expectations of the people have never been higher than they are right now, therefore, doing your best to meet them is not an option. Lagos is the centre of excellence; your work must be excellent in every ramification.

“Working together, carrying the people along, keeping your feet on the ground, and ensuring every decision you take has the best interest of our people at the heart of it, are the surest ways to succeed.”

Twenty commissioners and 14 special advisers, including Lawal Pedro (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice); Bolaji Dada (Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Akin Abayomi (Commissioner for Health); Tokunbo Wahab (Commissioner for Environment); Gbenga Omotoso (Commissioner for Information and Strategy); Ibrahim Layode (Commissioner for Home Affairs); Mobolaji Ogunlende (Commissioner for Youths and Social Development); Dayo Alebiosu-Bush (Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure), were sworn in.

Also sworn in are Abisola Olusanya (Commissioner for Agriculture); Gbenga Oyerinde (Commissioner for Special Duties); Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Commissioner for Tourism); Osiyemi Oluwaseun (Commissioner for Transportation); Moruf Akinderu-Fatai (Commissioner for Housing); Tunbosun Alake (Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology); Afolabi Ayantayo (Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension); and Kayode Roberts (Commissioner for Local Government Affairs); Mosopefoluwa George (Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget); Folashade Ambrose-Medem (Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment); and Jamiu Alli-Balogun (Commissioner for Basic Education); Akinyeri Ajigbotafe (Commissioner for Wealth Creation); Olumide Oluyinka (Commissioner for Physical Planning);

Abayomi Oluyomi (Commissioner for Finance) and Tolani Akibu (Commissioner for Tertiary Education).

Others are, Rotimi Fashola (Special Adviser, Agriculture); Abiola Olowu (Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment); and Sola Giwa (Special Adviser, Transportation); Olajide Babatunde (Special Adviser, Electronic Geographical Information System); Idris Aregbe (Special Adviser, Tourism); Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya (Special Adviser, Health); Adekunle Olayinka (Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure); AbdulKabir Ogungbo (Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension); Bola Olumegbon (Special Adviser, Central Business District); Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu (Special Adviser, Environment); Afolabi Tajudeen (Special Adviser, Political and Civic Engagement); Barakat Odunuga-Bakare (Special Adviser, Housing); Yekini Agbaje (Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs) and Iyabode Ayoola (Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit).