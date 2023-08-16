By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday boosted the moral of public servants in the state with a surprise reward for some outstanding personnel.

The governor at Year 2023 Special Luncheon of Outstanding Public Servants Officers, rewarded five personnel from junior category with cash sum of N5 million each while, five personnel from senior category got a brand new car each.

Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would continue to show commitment to the needs and prioritize the welfare of workforce for increase productivity.

He said the state government recognized the importance of hard work, dedication and outstanding contributions in various ministries, departments and agencies.

The governor congratulated all awardees, nothing that he is proud of their achievement for showcasing high level of of professionalism in their discharge of duties.

Initially, total of 156 public servants were shortlisted for award in both categories but it was prone down to ten through raffle at the event.

He said:”Let me at this point congratulate all the award recipients for shining like stars among your colleagues and peers. You must always keep in mind the popular saying that the reward for hard work is more work. Our administration will continue to rely on the dedication, commitment and loyalty of the state workforce to deliver on our mandate which is to significantly surpass our achievements in our first term in tenure.

“I commend the efforts of the selection committee, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service and other Permanent Secretaries who worked tirelessly to ensure that our the deserving Officers were selected. The committee’s commitment throughout the selection process is highly commendable. Your valuable expertise in identifying talents, potentials, and maintaining the highest standard in selecting the most deserving Officers is well appreciated”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola appreciated the leadership of the governor’s support in the public service and approval of the Head of Service Game.

Muri-Okunola re-assured of the commitment and loyalty of the entire public servant for effective service delivery and working in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus for a greater Lagos .

He said various activities were held during the public service week which include Walk for fitness, Health Screening, Visitation to charity Organizations among others.

