…Confers honorary degree on Fashola, Fayemi, Gbajabiamila, 5 others

By Damiete Braide and Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday gifted N10million to the best overall graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, who broke the university’s 40 years academic record with a perfect score of 5.00 Cumulative Average Grade Point (CGPA).

The governor made this known in his address as visitor to LASU during the 26th convocation and 40th years anniversary of the university at Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU.

Sanwo-Olu said: ” I congratulate Miss. Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh on her excellent academic performance which reflects her exceptional brilliance, hard work, sacrifice and focus.

” To further lend credence to this milestone achievement, we are celebrating an incredible feat attained by Miss. Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, who is not only graduating as the best student for the 2021/2022 academic session, but also attained a perfect score 5.00 CGPA.

He said LASU attaining 40 years of excellence is no mean feat and congratulated the university for remaining steadfast in its commitment to the provision of a high standard of education, which has produced skilled men and women over the years, many of which are being celebrated at home and abroad.

“I am equally impressed by the many achievements of the University which have received both national and international recognitions.”

The governor commended the LASU management under the able leadership of Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello for maintaining uninterrupted academic sessions, and pursuing the promotion of rigorous research and teaching in line with global best standards.

” It is important to note that, beyond churning out graduates from universities regularly, the essence of education is to meet societal needs. I charge you to ensure that you keep your curriculum at par with best international standards, so that one institution at a time, we can reverse the negative effect that the scourge of education tourism is having on our young ones and our development.

” The Lagos State Government under my watch is focused on assisting students in government tertiary institutions within the state to discover their talents, harness their potentials and refocus towards excellence, entrepreneurship and self-sustenance.

In her speech, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for supporting the institution to attain its quest to become the best university in West Africa.

She acknowledged that LASU has made several marks in the last 40 years and pledged that her administration would sustain the tempo of achievements.

” Regardless of the challenges of the past, LASU has fulfilled the vision of its founding fathers to provide Lagos State with the required human capital helping in the strategic transformation of the industrial capacity of the State in particular and the country in general.

“It stands to reason that LASU’s contribution to the training of qualified manpower continues to inspire thousands of young graduates who are shaping the industry and adding great value to the nation,’’ Olatunji-Bello stated.

At the last day of the convocation, LASU conferred honorary degress on eight prominent Nigerians for there contributions to the state and the university.

The honorary awardees include former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olukayode Fayemi, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hakeem Gbajabiamila.

Others are First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya , Oba Sulaiman Adeshina Raji and Princess Victoria Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire.

A posthumous award was given to the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of LASU, late Prof. Folabi Olumide, who nurtured the university from cradle and laid a solid foundation.

The VC announced that the Senate of LASU also conferred Distinguished Professor on two accomplished academics in the institution. They are Professor Dapo Folorunsho Asaju of the Department of Religions and Peace Studies and Professor Babajide Olufemi Elemo of the Department of Biochemistry.