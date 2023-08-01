By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced a 50 per cent reduction in the transportation fare of all vehicles controlled by the Lagos Area Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) from Wednesday, August 2.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the state government had made arrangement with various transport unions of commercial drivers as well to reduce their fare by 25 per cent.

The governor made this known after a state security meeting while briefing the press.

He said the initiative was part of palliatives for Lagosians in the spirit of the season based on the pains people were passing through, saying that people would begin to enjoy reduction of the new fares from Wednesday across the state.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu said more buses would be deployed to convey civil servants from their various offices to their residents, while the remaining will be added to the fleet of public transportation to aid the movement of residents.

As part of immediate intervention, the governor said discussion has been concluded with stakeholders to make foodstuffs, like rice, beans, gari, available to the vulnerable through, Civil Society Organisations, Community Development Associations, Local Government Areas, traditional and religious leaders, among others.

He said: “ We have had meeting with our transport sector and the state government as from Wednesday reduce transport fare by 50 per cent on all its controlled vehicles own by LAMATA. For the informal sector, the yellow buses, there will be a meeting later today and they are proposing a 25 per cent reduction in their bus fare by tomorrow or Wednesday.

“We have also concluded discussion with stakeholders on foodstuffs to be released to vulnerable in the society through the local government, churches and mosques to cushion the effect of the hardship. This will continue until we see the result of this interventions.”

Sanwo-Olu encouraged Lagosians to be law abiding as they go about their affairs in the state. He said in the next 30 days, vehicle and security gadget will be provided to law enforcement officers in the State so as to improve security.

Also speaking at the briefing commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa said so far 260 suspect have being recently arrested on issues relating to cultism and traffic robbery. He urged citizens to go about their normal duties.