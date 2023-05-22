The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Candidate and his entourage were in Lagos to meet the Kogi Community in Lagos as part of activities lined up for consultations ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu held a private meeting with the candidate where their discussions centred around winning the November 11 Governorship poll.

After the meeting, the Governor addressed the entourage, assuring them that the entire APC family would ensure victory for the party in Kogi State.

He thanked them for the visit.

On the entourage of the APC Governorship Candidate were the State Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello; leader of the delegation, Deedat Ozigi; Bashir Gegu, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo; former Accountant-General of the state, Jibrin Momoh; former Commissioner for Finance, Asiru Idris; and an aspirant in the primary election in the state, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu.

Others were the House of Representatives Members-Elect representing Ajaokuta, Lokoja/Koto and Okene/Ogori Federal Constituencies; Bashir Abubakar Audu, Usman Musa, Usman Ogbo, and the Deputy Speaker of the state, among others.

Meanwhile, the Kogi Community in Lagos turned up in their numbers to receive the APC candidate and assured him of their maximum support to win the poll.

Mrs Raliat Oyetunde, a former banker, who spoke during the stakeholders event, said Kogi was too central to the wellbeing of the country, hence the need to ensure continuity of the laudable achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Many of us here are registered back home and many more will transfer our cards back to Kogi to ensure your victory. Kogi is bordered by 10 other states and it is the gateway to the North and South. We cannot afford to hand the state to someone who doesn’t understand the dynamics of governance. We will support you to win in November,” she assured.

The candidate, while responding, urged all Kogites home and abroad to see him as “the candidate of unity”, assuring the people that he will consolidate on the achievements of Governor Bello.